Former English international footballer David Beckham (L) and his wife fashion designer Victoria Beckham pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018. - The Fashion Awards are an annual celebration of creativity and innovation will shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and influential businesses that have made significant contributions to the global fashion industry over the past twelve months. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS