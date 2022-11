epaselect epa09479164 An artist performs along The Bund waterfront area during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Shanghai, China, 21 September 2021. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival, falls this year on 21 September. It is a traditional harvest festival celebrated in many Asian countries and considered one of the most important holidays, after the Chinese Lunar New Year. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI Foto: Alex Plavevski