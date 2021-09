This court-sketch made on September 8, 2021 shows Salah Abdeslam (R), the prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks, and co-defendants Mohamed Amri (L) and Mohamed Abrini (C) on the first day of the trial of the November 2015 Paris attacks' taking place in a temporary courtroom set up for the proceedings at the Palais de Justice of Paris - Paris' historic courthouse, on September 8, 2021. - The biggest trial in France's modern legal history begins on September 8, 2021 over the November 2015 attacks on Paris that saw 130 people killed at the Stade de France, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall. The suicide bombing and gun assault by three teams of jihadists, planned from Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group, was France's worst post-war atrocity. (Photo by Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP) Foto: BENOIT PEYRUCQ