Se PETA US' brev til Netflix-direktør Reed Hastings

Dear Mr. Hastings,

I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters globally, and PETA U.S. is the largest animal rights organization in the world – about the Danish Nicolas Winding Refn Netflix series for which an animal was killed.

We heard from a whistleblower that the farmer who apparently supplied live pigs for the series admitted that one was going to be shot for the scene, on location. We know that the Danish police are investigating and that the Copenhagen Zoo confirmed receiving a dead pig from the production.

Whether the pig was killed on camera or just prior to filming, slaughtering an animal for entertainment is unacceptable and a throwback to a much less enlightened time when people failed to recognize animals as individuals who have the capacity to feel pain and suffer. There’s no excuse for not using realistic, cruelty-free props or other humane alternatives that exist today, such as animatronics, computer-generated imagery, or stock footage.

May we please hear from you that Netflix will cut the scene and pledge never again to allow an animal to suffer or die for one of its productions?

Thank you for your time and prompt attention.

Sincerely,

Lauren Thomasson

Associate Director, Animals in Film and Television

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals