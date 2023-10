Members of the army leave the premises after an operation at the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 6, 2023. Six inmates were killed Friday during a disturbance inside a Guayaquil prison, authorities said, in the latest deadly unrest to strike Ecuador's penal system. (Photo by Gerardo MENOSCAL / AFP) Foto: Gerardo Menoscal/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix