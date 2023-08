epa10797446 A container ship crosses the Panama Canal, in Panama City, Panama, 11 August 2023 (issued 12 August 2023). The 120th anniversary of Colombia's rejection of the Herran-Hay Treaty with the United States, which aimed to construct an interoceanic canal in the Panamanian isthmus, is observed on 12 August 2023. This decision triggered US support for Panama's separation from Colombia. EPA/Bienvenido Velasco Foto: Bienvenido Velasco/EPA/Ritzau Scanpix