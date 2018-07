Russia's forward Artem Dzyuba celebrates after scoring their first goal on a penalty kick during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS Foto: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV