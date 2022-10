epa09860829 (FILE) - US actor Bruce Willis arrives for the UK premiere of 'Glass' in London, Britain, 09 January 2019 (reissued 30 March 2022). According to a statement of his family, 67-year-old Bruce Willis retires from acting after he was diagnosed with an illness that is affecting his cognitive abilities. EPA/WILL OLIVER *** Local Caption *** 54884347 Foto: WILL OLIVER