This NASA image obtained November 19, 2012 shows Supernova remnant W44, created by combining data from the European Space Agency's Herschel and XMM-Newton space observatories. W44 is the vast purple sphere that dominates the left hand side of this image, and measures about 100 light-years across. XMM-Newton data reveal that the remnant is filled with X-ray emission from extremely hot gas.