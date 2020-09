This NASA photo obtained November 11, 2015 shows the long, shallow grooves lining the surface of Phobos are likely early signs of the structural failure that will ultimately destroy this moon of Mars. Orbiting a mere 3, 700 miles (6, 000 kilometers) above the surface of Mars, Phobos is closer to its planet than any other moon in the solar system. Mars' gravity is drawing in Phobos, the larger of its two moons, by about 6.6 feet (2 meters) every hundred years. Scientists expect the moon to be pulled apart in 30 to 50 million years. AFP PHOTO/ HANDOUT / NASA/JPL-CALTECH/UNIVERSITY OF ARZIZONA == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / NASA/JPL-CALTECH/UNIVERSITY OF ARZIZONA "/ NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == . NASA/JPL-Caltech/U of Arizona / AFP