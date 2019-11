Mars and Snickers bars are seen in this picture illustration taken February 23, 2016. U.S. chocolate maker Mars Inc announced a recall of Mars and Snickers bars as well as some other products in Germany on Tuesday after bits of plastic were found in one of its products. It said the recall affected all Mars and Snickers products, Milky Way Minis and Miniatures as well as certain kinds of Celebrations confectionery boxes with best-before dates ranging from June 19, 2016 to Jan. 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Illustration TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Foto: FABRIZIO BENSCH