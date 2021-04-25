Thomas Vinterberg er nomineret til en Oscar for Bedste Instruktør, ligesom hans film "Druk" er nomineret.

Natten til mandag skal årets oscarvindere findes, og Danmark er repræsenteret i fire kategorier: Bedste Instruktør, Bedste Internationale Film, Bedste Kortfilm og Bedste Klipning.

Der skal kåres en vinder i 23 kategorier. I 22 af dem kæmper fem nominerede om en Oscar, mens hele otte film dyster om at blive kåret som vinder i kategorien Bedste Film.

Se de nominerede i en række udvalgte kategorier herunder:

* Bedste Film:

"The Father".

"Judas and the Black Messiah".

"Mank".

"Minari".

"Nomadland".

"Promising Young Woman".

"Sound of Metal".

"The Trial of the Chicago 7".

* Bedste Instruktør:

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round").

David Fincher ("Mank").

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari").

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland").

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman").

* Bedste Kvindelige Hovedrolle:

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman").

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland").

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").

* Bedste Kvindelige Birolle:

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").

Olivia Colman ("The Father").

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").

Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari").

* Bedste Mandlige Hovedrolle:

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal").

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father").

Gary Oldman in ("Mank").

Steven Yeun in ("Minari").

* Bedste Mandlige Birolle:

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami").

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal").

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

* Bedste Kortfilm:

"Feeling Through".

"The Letter Room" (instrueret af danske Elvira Lind).

"The Present".

"Two Distant Strangers".

"White Eye".

* Bedste Klipning:

"The Father".

"Nomadland".

"Promising Young Woman".

"Sound of Metal" (med den danske klipper Mikkel E.G. Nielsen).

"The Trial of the Chicago 7".

Kilder: Oscarakademiets hjemmeside, IndieWire.

/ritzau/