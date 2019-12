VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF FIREFIGHTERS HOSING BLAZE; BLAZES BURNING; VARIOUS OF PROPERTY ON FIRE; SHOWS: BILPIN, AUSTRALIA (DECEMBER 21, 2019) (NINE NETWORK - Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/NEWS.COM.AU) 1. FIREFIGHTERS HOSING BLAZE 2. FIRE TRUCK MOVING ON ROAD SURROUNDED BY BLAZE 3. SUN / FIREFIGHTERS GETTING HOSE 4. FIRE VEHICLE ON ROAD SURROUNDED BY BLAZE 5.