EDITORS NOTE: FOR FILE VIDEO OF WILLIAM BARR, PLEASE SEE 5077-USA-TRUMP/BARR / FOR FILE OF HEATHER NAUERT, PLEASE SEE 5072-USA-TRUMP/UN VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WALKING OUT OF WHITE HOUSE, SOUNDBITES FROM TRUMP, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOR JARED KUSHNER AND ACTING U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL MATTHEW WHITAKER WALKING TOGETHER SHOWS: WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 7, 2018) (RESTRICTED POOL - BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.) 1. U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WALKING OUT OF WHITE HOUSE 2. (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: