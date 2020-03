MADISON, WI - MARCH 10: A vile containing a new batch of embryonic stem cells sits in dry ice after being removed from deep freeze to be thawed before being worked on at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center at University Wisconsin-Madison, March 10, 2009 in Madison, Wisconsin. On March 9, 2009 President Barack Obama signed an order reversing the Bush administration's limits on human embryonic stem cell research. Scientists at the University Wisconsin-Madison, who were the first to experiment in finding cures to neurological and muscular diseases through stem cell research, are now hoping to receive federal funding to aid in their work. Darren Hauck/Getty Images/AFP Foto: Darren Hauck