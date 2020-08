TOPSHOT - Belarus opposition supporters display a giant former white-red-white flag of Belarus used in opposition to the government, during a demonstration in central Minsk on August 16, 2020. - The Belarusian strongman, who has ruled his ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994, is under increasing pressure from the streets and abroad over his claim to have won re-election on August 9, with 80 percent of the vote. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) Foto: SERGEI GAPON