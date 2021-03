(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 17, 2018 Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair poses for a photograph ahead of an interview with AFP in central London. - Former British prime minister Tony Blair urged his Labour party on December 18, 2019, to abandon "crazy revolutionary socialism" as it seeks a new leader after its worst election defeat since the 1930s. Britain's shellshocked left entered a period of soul-searching and mourning in the wake of last Thursday's drubbing at the polls. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) Foto: TOLGA AKMEN