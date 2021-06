Sydney er med sine 5,3 millioner indbyggere normalt en pulserende metropol.

Men nu ligger gaderne stort set øde hen.

Forklaringen er – som det så ofte har været det sidste halvandet års tid – corona.

I et forsøg på at kontrollere den nye, ekstra smitsomme Delta-variant af coronaen, har man besluttet at lukke Sydney ned.

People walk past a row of closed stores and restaurants in Circular Quay, usually full of visitors at the weekend, in central Sydney on June 27, 2021, on the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Empty tables and chairs are pictured at a closed restaurant in Circular Quay, usually full of visitors at the weekend, in central Sydney on June 27, 2021, on the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.



Der er konstateret mindst 80 smittetilfælde relateret til udbruddet.

Lørdag var den første dag i den hårde nedlukning, der indtil videre står til at vare to uger.

Det betyder, at folk kun må forlade deres hjem, hvis de har en kritisk jobfunktion, skal hente medicin, tage i skole eller købe ind.

Dele af Sydney og forstæder til byen var allerede under nedlukning på grund af udbruddet.

People wait for a tram in the empty central business district in Sydney on June 27, 2021, on the first full day of a two-week Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

A surfer walks past a sign for a COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney June 27, 2021, on the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Men sundhedsmyndighederne har vurderet, at resten af storbyen og flere omkringliggende områder også skal lukke ned for at mindske smittespredningen.

Resultater er gader, der ligger næste lige så øde hen som København dagen efter, at Danmark har vundet en vigtig EM-kamp.

A public transport passenger wears a protective mask in the city centre on the first day of a two-week lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2021.

People wear protective masks in the city centre on the first day of a two-week lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2021.



Selvom det ikke kører på skinner i Australien lige nu, er landet stadig et af de steder, der har klaret sig bedst gennem pandemien.

Australien har oplevet en smitte, der svarer til cirka 120 tilfælde pr. 100.000 indbyggere.

For Danmark er tallet oppe på cirka 5034 tilfælde pr. 100.000 indbyggere.