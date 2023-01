EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Rescuers prepare to carry the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023. - Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) Foto: PRAKASH MATHEMA