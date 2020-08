(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 20, 2016 US actor and director Sean Penn leaves the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "The Last Face" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. - Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn has sparked controversy with his latest comments about the #MeToo movement, saying in an interview aired September 17, 2018 that he was "very suspicious" of a campaign that had divided men and women. Penn, who appeared on NBC's "Today" program to promote his television debut on Hulu's "The First, " said the popular debate was "too black and white" and had been at times too quick to pass judgment on the accused. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP) Foto: ALBERTO PIZZOLI