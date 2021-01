(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 04, 2021 US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia . - US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will address a rally of his supporters January 6, 2021 in Washington, called in protest at the certification by Congress of the 2020 election results. "I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern (1600 GMT), " tweeted the Republican, who refuses to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) Foto: MANDEL NGAN