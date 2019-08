epa04680097 (FILE) A file photo dated 17 July 2009 showing an Norwegian Air Shuttle airline Boeing 737-800 as it approaches Oslo Airport Gardermoen. Low-cost airline Norweigan Air Shuttle will change its procedures 'with immediate effect, ' ensuring there are always two people on the flight deck, the head of its flight operations said 26 March 2015. 'As of now, there should always be two crew members in the cockpit. If one of the pilots steps out, one of the cabin crew will be in the cockpit during the period the pilot is away, ' Gudmund Taraldsen told public broadcaster NRK. Until now, the Norwegian carrier has allowed one of the pilots to briefly leave the cockpit during flights without being replaced by a member of the cabin crew. The move follows the Germanwings plane crash in southern France 25 Match, where the co-pilot deliberately crashed Germanwings flight 4U9525. EPA/KYRRE LIEN NORWAY OUT Foto: KYRRE LIEN