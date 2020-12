Lørdag aften var der stadig folk på shopping i Burlington Arcade i London for at klare indkøb til julen. Her Men fra søndag og frem til 30. december er borgerne i London og det sydøstlige England beordret af regeringen til at holde sig inden døre for at stoppe spredningen af en tilsynelandende mere smitsom variant af covid-19 Shoppers, some wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, look at shop window displays inside a chrestmas-themed Burlington Arcade in London on December 19, 2020. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a stay at home order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious. The new strain of the virus does appear to be passed on significantly more easily, Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new tier four rules, residents in those areas must stay at home at least until December 30. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) Tolga Akmen/Ritzau Scanpi