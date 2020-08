This handout image received from Gem Diamonds via the Celicourt PR agency on January 15, 2018 shows a 910 carat diamond discovered at the Letseng mine in Lesotho. A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said on January 15, 2018 and could be worth as much as $40 million. The company unearthed the D-colour stone at the Letseng mine in the landlocked southern African country and described the 910-carat find as of "exceptional quality". / AFP PHOTO / GEM DIAMONDS / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /GEM DIAMONDS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Foto: HO