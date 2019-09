On March 30, shots were fired at President Ronald Reagan as he was leaving a Washington hotel. Bodyguards bundled him into his car, and rushed him to hospital after it was realised that he had been hit. Police grappled with his attacker, 25-year-old John Hinckley, and did what they could for three other injured men on the pavement. Hinckley has twice tried to commit suicide in prison. His lawyers have said they will plead insanity at his trial. Most seriously hurt was the President's Press Secretary, Mr. James Brady. He is still partially paralysed.