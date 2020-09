Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, arrive during their visit to a government-run school in Islamabad on October 15, 2019. Prince William and his wife Kate signalled their support for women's education on October 15 by making a girls school in Islamabad the first stop on their inaugural tour of the deeply patriachal country. Aamir QURESHI / AFP Foto: Aamir QURESHI