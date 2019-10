(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 15, 2016 a picture shows the logo of dating app Tinder on a tablet in Paris. - US consumer protection authorities alleged in a complaint filed on September 25, 2019, that many of those messages on Tinder, OKCupid and other services operated by Match.com - - such as "You caught his eye!" and "Someone's interested in you!" - - were in fact from fake profiles, and used as part of an effort to boost subscriptions. A lawsuit by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims Match.com "exposed consumers to the risk of fraud" by allowing fraudulent accounts to operate on the dating services. "We believe that Match.com conned people into paying for subscriptions via messages the company knew were from scammers, " said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP) Foto: LIONEL BONAVENTURE