This picture taken on November 24, 2014 shows a Thai Airways aircraft taking off past the tail of a cargo Thai Airways plane, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi international aiport. Thailand on March 30, 2015 said it "urgently" needed to improve airline safety procedures as several carriers face bans on new international flights after a UN aviation agency raised concerns. Flag carrier Thai Airways said that two charter flights scheduled to depart for Japan next month had been affected by a report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations world aviation body. AFP PHOTO / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT . CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP Foto: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT