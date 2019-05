German top candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the European elections Manfred Weber looks on on stage during speeches after the first results in the European parliament election at the CDU headquarters in Berlin on May 26, 2019. - Europeans headed to the polls in their tens of millions as 21 countries chose their champions in a battle between the nationalist right and pro-EU forces to chart a course for the union. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) Odd Andersen/Ritzau Scanpix