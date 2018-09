EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO QUALITY AS INCOMING VIDEO SHOWS: PEOPLE WALKING THROUGH RUBBLE AFTER EARTHQUAKE IN DARKNESS; RUINS; SOLDIERS EVACUATING BOY ON MOTORBIKE RESENDING SHOTLIST, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: DONGGALA, CENTRAL SULAWESI PROVINCE, INDONESIA (SEPTEMBER 29, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (NIGHT SHOTS) 1. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE WALKING THROUGH RUBBLE/RUINS 2. SOLDIERS EVACUATING BOY ON MOTORBIKE STORY TO FOLLOW