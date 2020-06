(FILES) This file photo taken on September 18, 2018 shows Markus Braun, then CEO of the technology and financial services company Wirecard, posing at the company headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, southern Germany. - Shooting-star German payments provider Wirecard on Monday, June 22, 2020 admitted 1.9 billion euros that auditors say are missing from its accounts likely "do not exist", fueling fraud suspicions that saw its CEO resign. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) Foto: CHRISTOF STACHE