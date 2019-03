September 30, 1946 - and ten months after first entering court, 21 former leaders of the German Third Reich prepared to hear the Nuremberg court's verdict on their charges. Among the accused are former Luftwaffe chief Hermann Goering who subsequently committed suicide on being sentenced to death, former Foreign Minister Ribbentrop, and one-time Deputy-Fuhrer, Rudolf Hess, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. Altogether 12 death sentences were passed, two life imprisonments, and five long prison sentences.