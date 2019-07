Its a shark eat shark world at this aquarium in Seoul after one of the massive predators ate a tank mate. Aquarium officials say it was likely a turf war that prompted the female sand tiger shark to consume an entire male banded houndshark. The eight-year-old female swallowed the 5-year-old meal over the course of 21 hours, slowly ingesting the fish until only his tail was visible. Aquarium officials say the female might have reacted after being startled.