epa08216881 Penguins on King George Island, Antarctica, 16 January 2020 (issued 14 February 2020). According to reports, a temperature of over 20 degrees Celsius was for the first time recorded on an island off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. Researchers logged 20.75C on Seymour Island on 09 February 2020. EPA/Federico Anfitti Foto: Federico Anfitti