This August 26, 2015 combination of file photos shows the logos for fast food giants McDonalds(R) and Burger King. In the name of global peace, Burger King proposed making the hybrid hamburger to its rival McDonald's on August 26, at least for one day, the United Nations-promoted International Day of Peace on September 21. Burger King, perpetually locked in tough competition with the larger but less profitable McDonald's, delivered the olive branch via a full-page advertisement in The New York Times, saying it is time to "call a ceasefire on these so-called burger wars." Burger King said that joining hands to make a combined version of its menu-topping Whopper burger and McDonald's icon, the Big Mac, would be a "powerful rallying call" in support of Peace One Day. The United Nations has promoted September 21 as global Peace Day since 1981, and Burger King said its move was part of a campaign by an activist coalition, Peace One Day, to make it a day of ceasefire, non-violence and global unity. AFP PHOTO / FILES Foto: - -