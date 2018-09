VIDEO SHOWS: SOLDIERS MARCHING NEAR LAB / DRUG BURN / MEXICAN COLONEL JOSE MANUEL NOLASCO MAKING STATEMENT / FOOTAGE OF LAB RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOT LIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: LA RUMOROSA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO (AUGUST 28, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. TILT UP OF MACHINE GUN TO SOLDIER 2. VIEW FROM DRIVER'S SEAT ONTO ROAD 3. VARIOUS OF SOLDIERS BURNING MARIJUANA PLANTS 4. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MEXICAN COLONEL JOSE MANUEL NOLASCO SAYING: