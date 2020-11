(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 23, 2020 shows US Ambassador to Liberia Linda Thomas-Greenfield in New York City, former deputy national security advisor and former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Avril Haines in Washington, DC, former US Deputy Secretary of State Antony J Blinken in Paris, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in New York City, and former US Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris. - US President-elect Joe Biden annonced on November 23, 2020 the nomination of former US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as United Nations Ambassador, the nomination of former deputy national security advisor and former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency Avril Haines to serve as Director of National Intelligence, the nomination of veteran diplomat Antony Blinken as his secretary of state secretary of state, the nomination of former US Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security and the nomination of former US Secretary of State John Kerry to serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. (Photos by various sources / AFP). (Foto: THOS ROBINSON, WIN MCNAMEE, STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN, BRAD BARKET, BERTRAND GUAY/Ritzau Scanpix) Foto: THOS ROBINSON, WIN MCNAMEE, STEP