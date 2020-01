VIDEO SHOWS: PROTESTERS SINGING AT ENTRANCE OF BOUFFES DU NORD THEATRE WHERE FRANCE PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON WAS SAID TO BE IN SHOWS, PARIS, FRANCE (JANUARY 17, 2020) (TWITTER @COLINE_BRT - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TWITTER @COLINE_BRT) 1. PROTESTERS SINGING AT THE ENTRANCE OF BOUFFES DU NORD THEATRE STORY: Dozens of protesters surrounding a Paris theatre sang and chanted after learning from a Twitter post that President Emmanuel Macron was inside watching a play on Friday (January 17) evening.