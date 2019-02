Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard near a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane on the tarmac of the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong on February 24, 2019, following an emergency landing after a man apparently attempted to hijack the aircraft. - Bangladesh commandos stormed a passenger jet in the country's southeast on February 24 and shot dead an armed man who allegedly tried to hijack the Dubai-bound flight, an army official said. The suspect, described by officials as a Bangladeshi man in his mid 20s, was shot as special forces rushed the Boeing 737-800 plane after it landed safely in Chittagong. The 134 passengers and 14 crew aboard the Bangladesh Biman flight BG147 were all rescued unharmed, officials said. (Photo by STR / AFP) Foto: STR