(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 25, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House in Washington, DC for South Carolina. - America on November 3, 2019 kicks off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican surge can deliver him a second term, as the Democratic battle to win back the White House heats up. The building political clash - - dramatically fueled by the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Trump - - appears to virtually guarantee another year of sharp division in a nation long weary of such drama. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) Foto: NICHOLAS KAMM