epa10456140 Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media as she arrives for a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10 February for a summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU's economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ Foto: STEPHANIE LECOCQ