A handout photo taken from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) website on October 25, 2017 shows Bruce Paddock the brother of the man behind the worst mass shooting in modern US history, who was arrested on suspicion of having child pornography. Bruce Paddock - - one of Stephen Paddock's three brothers - - was arrested early October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, officer Norma Eisenman told AFP. Bruce Paddock reportedly had a lengthy criminal history and over the years has been charged with various crimes including arson and burglary. STF / Los Angeles Police Department / AFP Foto: STF