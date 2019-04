epa07518972 A general view showing the damages after an explosion hit Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. According to the news reports at least 138 people killed and over 400 injured in a series of blasts during the Easter Sunday service at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Shangri-La Hotel and Kingsbury Hotel with many more places. EPA/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA Foto: M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA