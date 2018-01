It’s concerning the level of stress this disease puts our bodies through, The reoccurring surgeries to treat the symptoms of Endometriosis whilst knowing every surgery we face may not be our last. I miss my body being scar free, I miss being able to touch my tummy without feeling sick because of the nerve endings that were damaged lower down leaving it feeling almost like rubber. I’m petrified to learn the damage it’s caused for my bowel knowing it’s spread, Awaiting surgery that’s now been rescheduled to a date unknown not knowing whether I’m going to wake up with a bowel replacement or without any lady organs which I’m then going to have to deal with mentally. However I am proud to tell my story, To tell of how I fight an incurable disease which almost took my life and tests me on a daily basis, To tell this surgery was my third just months apart from my previous and now I’m prepare to do it all over again. Since this surgery I’ve been diagnosed with Adenomyosis where this disease has now started to grow into the muscle of my womb. I wouldn’t wish this disease upon anyone, Only those who suffer truly understand how it feels to know there is a disease taking control of our bodies not only does this restrict me from going on rides, Jacuzzi’s, being extra cautious when in a car to controlling what I eat and drink but it takes over my every day leading me to rely on medication causing side affects that restrict me even more. It’s not easy living with Endometriosis, I’ve experience the lowest of the lows but it hasn’t broken me, It’s simply made me who I am today and that’s what’s important. The little control I have over my body and well being, my passion to help others this is what i thrive on. My goal to get this heard and out there is helping not only me to manage my own state but it’s helping others too. My charity registration is currently being processed by parliament as soon as it is “official” Women With Endometriosis has high hopes for big plans to make a difference. 2018 will change the lives for women who suffer and I am proud of all I’ve achieved whilst battling this devastating disease. #womenwithendometriosis #endometriosis #womenshealth

Derudover svulmer Carla Cessys krop så meget op på grund af cysterne, at hun er gået adskillige numre op i tøjstørrelse og slet ikke er til at kende i forhold til den letpåklædte kvinde, der for få år siden prydede forsiderne på flere mandeblade.

En anden konsekvens af sygdommen er, at Carla Cessy må vinke farvel til drømmen om at blive mor.

»Jeg kan ikke blive gravid, for jeg har fået at vide, at det ville være meget farligt. Jeg ligner alligevel en, der har fået en baby,« siger Carla Cressy med en henvisning til de mange syninger, hun har fået på grund af operationerne.

Nu har hun oprettet organisationen Woman with Endometriosis (Kvinder med endometriose) for at udbrede kendskabet til sygdommen, som kan blive livstruende, hvis den ikke opdages i tide.