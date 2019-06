RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT The Dutch Safety Board, issuing long-awaited findings of its investigation into the crash of a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine, is expected to say it was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile but not say who was responsible for firing it. SHOWS: HRABOVE, UKRAINE (FILE - JULY 17, 2014) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF PLANE WRECKAGE WITH SMOKE BILLOWING OVER IT 2. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE COLLECTING PLANE WRECKAGE HRABOVE, UKRAINE (FILE - JULY 19, 2014) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3. UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE WORKERS SEARCHING FIELD