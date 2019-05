(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on April 17, 2019, shows at left a police file photo made available February 6, 2002 of the "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh and at right a February 11, 2002 photograph of him as seen from the records of the Arabia Hassani Kalan Surani Bannu madrassa (religious school) in Pakistan's northwestern city of Bannu. - John Walker Lindh, dubbed the "American Taliban" after he was captured fighting for the Islamist insurgents in November 2001, will be freed from prison on May 23, 2019 amid concerns he has not forsaken the radical ideology that took him to Afghanistan. (Photo by AFP). (Foto: TARIQ MAHMOOD, - - -/Ritzau Scanpix) Foto: TARIQ MAHMOOD, - - -