This happened in Detroit, with footage being caught on a home camera system. The video is extremely upsetting - which shows Detroit police shooting a dog in the face and killing him. . In the video the dog is barking through the fence at the policemen and police dogs. The officer draws his gun, as the dog appeared to be latched on to his dogs muzzle or face through the fence. Instead of trying to separate them he shoots the dog in the head. . The officer responsible for the act needs to be held accountable. Please voice your concern and call the precinct and Detroit Mayors office demanding justice. . Phone: (313) 267-4600 or (313) 267-4639 Detroit Mayor’s Office Phone: (313) 224-3400 . @detroit_police @dogsofahwf @animalhopeinlegislation @shaunking