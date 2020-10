In this screen grab taken from Morehouse College, on May 20, 2019, Robert F. Smith, an African-American businessman with a fortune estimated at USD 4.4 billion, announces to the new graduating class at Morehouse college in Atlanta, Georgia, that he plans to pay off the entirety of their student debt: an estimated USD 40 million on May 19, 2019. - A spokesman said it was the biggest gift in the history of the school, whose graduates include civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson. In recent years, the soaring costs of college education - - and the rising number of defaults - - have made student debt a growing national issue, addressed by many of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination. (Photo by - / MOREHOUSE COLLEGE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /MOREHOUSE COLLEGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Foto: -