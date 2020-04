RB PLUS, 26-06-2017, kl. 08.15: Rev-død en bombe under australsk økonomi Den samlede værdi af Great Barrier Reef for Australiens økonomi er for første gang forsøgt fastlagt. Det har resulteret i et prismærke på 282 milliarder kroner. (FILES) This file photo taken on September 22, 2014 shows tourists diving from a tourist boat to see the sealife and coral of the Great Barrier Reef. Australia's under-pressure Great Barrier Reef is an asset worth Aus$56 billion (US$42 billion) and as an ecosystem and economic driver is "too big to fail", a study said June 26, 2017. The World Heritage-listed reef is the largest living structure on Earth and its economic and social value was calculated for the first time in the Deloitte Access Economics report commissioned by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. / AFP PHOTO / William WEST Foto: WILLIAM WEST