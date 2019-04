epa07485168 The skulls of those who were killed as they sought refuge inside the church are laid out in a glass case as a memorial to the victims of the 1994 genocide in the church that was the scene of a mass killing, in Ntarama, some 30km south of the capital Kigali, Rwanda, 04 April 2019. Rwanda on 07 April will mark the 25th anniversary of the genocide that took place in 1994, where ethnic Hutu extremists killed ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus during a three-month killing spree that resulted in, according to Rwanda, the death of more than one million people. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA Foto: DAI KUROKAWA